UP TO 36,000 LOSE €1,500 A YEAR FROM STATE PENSIONS - More than 35,000 people, two-thirds of whom are women, have had their State pensions cut by as much as €1,500 a year as a result of changes introduced in 2012.

According to a new report from Age Action, the body which promotes positive ageing, more than 35,000 pensioners had their pensions cut because of changes introduced to the eligibility criteria for the contributory State pension in 2012. While those entitled to a full pension have been unaffected by the changes, many of those who would have been in line for smaller pensions lost out, writes the Irish Times. "We need to put to bed the myth that the State pension was protected by the last government. It was cut, drastically cut, for tens of thousands of older people who have lost substantial sums of money as a result," says Justin Moran, head of advocacy and communications at Age Action. Back in 2012, the government changed the eligibility criteria for a full pension, which will be paid at a rate of €235 a week from March 2017, making it more difficult for people with irregular PRSI contributions to get a decent pension. At the time, the government argued that the changes were necessary to protect "core payments" and ensure sustainability of the State pension. However, one side effect of the changes has been to diminish the entitlements of some 36,000 pensioners.

***

MORE SUPPOIRT NEEDED TO DRIVE RENEWABLES, ENERGY CHIEF WARNS - The head of the International Energy Agency (IEA) has warned that government supports for renewable energy will be needed for the foreseeable future to drive a move away from fossil fuels.

IEA Executive Director Dr Fatih Birol said wind and solar projects would have a "difficult time" competing with cheaper coal and gas. He said suggestions that governments might reduce subsidies was a "major concern". The Department of Climate Action and Environment is developing a new Renewable Electricity Support Scheme, which is expected later this year, subject to clearing EU State Aid rules. The ESB has suggested that supports be retained for wind, but that none be developed for solar due to falling costs. The industry said unless a support scheme was introduced, development of solar farms would not go ahead. Speaking to the Irish Independent, Dr Birol said that last year, more than half of all new electricity supply globally was from renewables - more than coal, gas, oil and nuclear combined. "The renewables are not a romantic story any more," he said. "It's a real business and it's happening. Renewables were the champion in 2015".

***

CARLOW BREWING COMPANY EXPANDS WITH PURCHASE OF CRAIGIES CIDER - The company which operates the O'Hara’s craft beer range is targeting annual revenue growth of 25% on the back of extending its reach into the cider market via the acquisition of Wicklow company Craigies Cider.

It marks the first time the Carlow Brewing Company - which makes a stout and three beer varieties under the O’Hara’s brand, as well as the Falling Apple cider brand - has acquired a rival company. The Craigies deal will allow Carlow/O’Hara’s to extend its product range and make its own cider, says the Irish Examiner. Currently Falling Apple is made by the Armagh Cider Company. Carlow Brewing chief executive Seamus O’Hara said the company hopes to add new cider products over the next 12 months. Craigies owns the Ballyhook Flyer and Dalliance cider brands, which sell both domestically and overseas. Mr O’Hara said he expected to see more consolidation amongst the craft beer community in Ireland, but urged the Government to lend more support. He said the move to reduce excise duty for small breweries has helped the craft beer sector, but a different model is needed for cider makers and needs to be introduced.

***

TRUMP BERATES NORDSTROM FOR DROPPING IVANKA BRAND - Donald Trump has lambasted Nordstrom for abandoning his daughter’s fashion label, tweeting that the department store chain had treated Ivanka Trump "so unfairly" when it decided not to buy her brand this season.

The US president has been a vociferous critic of companies whose business decisions he feels clash with his policies, but he had refrained since his inauguration from commenting on any company with business relationships with his family members. His tweets and comments have left companies scrambling to respond out of fear of alienating either the new administration or consumers who disapprove of it. However, Nordstrom’ shares shrugged off the unwelcome attention, closing 4.1% higher at $44.53 on a day when the S&P’s rose by just 0.1%, says the Financial Times. Late last week, the Seattle-based department store chain said that Ivanka Trump’s clothes, shoes and accessories were selling too poorly to continue stocking the brand. Its decision followed the #GrabYourWallet campaign to boycott stores that carry Ms Trump’s label, but Nordstrom insisted at the time that it was driven by purely economic factors and had nothing to do with politics.