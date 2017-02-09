Germany's trade surplus hit a new record in 2016 despite a drop in exports narrowing the monthly measure for Europe's largest economy in December, data showed today.

Germany's trade surplus for 2016 as a whole rose to a new record of €252.9 billion, surpassing the previous high of €244.3 billion from the previous year, the Federal Statistics Office said.

In December, seasonally adjusted exports fell by 3.3% on the month while imports were unchanged.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected exports to fall by 1.1% and imports to decline by 1%.

In December, the trade surplus narrowed to €18.4 billion from €21.8 billion in the previous month.

