Pernod Ricard posted higher first-half sales and profits today as sales of its Jameson Irish whiskey continued to surge in the US, its top market, and demand for its Martell cognac improved in China.

The French spirits group also flagged improving trends in travel retail and in Russia as well as tight cost control.

One trouble spot however was slower sales growth in India as a government's ban on high-value notes held back local whisky brands consumption, which the group said was likely to continue in the second half.

Sales of Jameson whiskey were up 16% in the six month period in volume terms and 20% in terms of value. That equates to 5.7 million cases sold.

Irish Distillers Pernod Ricard's Chairman and CEO Jean-Christophe Coutures said the Jameson sales figures illustrate the great growth story that we are currently living through in the world of Irish whiskey.

"The category defining Jameson has continued to grow and is now in double or triple digit growth in 65 markets across the world. At Irish Distillers we are incredibly proud to have overseen the growth of an iconic Irish product that is truly loved the world over," he stated.

He said the company is also seeing an increasing appetite for its new Jameson products like The Whiskey Makers Series and its prestige range led by the growth of Redbreast, Green Spot and Midleton Very Rare.

Pernod Ricard, the world's second-biggest spirits group behind Britain's Diageo, said it still faced an uncertain environment, and it kept its annual profit growth outlook unchanged.

First-half group sales reached €5.06 billion, an organic rise of 4%, while profit from recurring operations reached €1.5 billion.

This compared with analysts' expectations of 5.02 billion in sales and 1.48 billion in operating profit in a Reuters poll.

Second quarter sales rose 4%, beating estimates of 3.2% growth, and reflecting an increase of 6% in America, 5% in Asia and 1% in Europe.

In China alone, sales rose 4% in the first half, driven by a 10% rise in Martell cognac sales although scotch whiskies continued to suffer.

Hit like other spirits makers by a sales downturn in China sparked by a government clampdown on extravagant spending, Pernod Ricard has launched a sales drive there.

China contributes about 9% of Pernod Ricard sales compared to 17% for the US.

Pernod's peers have confirmed China was returning to growth with Remy Cointreau and Hennessy reporting robust sales supportive of a recovery.

The owner of Absolut vodka, Martell cognac and Mumm champagne kept its target for an organic rise of between 2-4% in profit from recurring operations for the year ending June 30, 2017.