Belgian bank KBC has said it will retain its business in Ireland and is committed to "long term investment in Ireland".

The announcement follows a review by the bank of its operations. KBC had considered exiting the Irish market as part of that process.

This morning's announcement brings relief for customers and for around 1,000 staff at KBC Ireland.

Following speculation about the company's intentions, the financial services union, which represents a number of its employees, had written to the lender urging it to end the uncertainty and reaffirm its commitment to Ireland.

In a statement alongside its annual results this morning the bank has done so.

KBC said it wanted to deliver sustainable growth in Ireland in what it called a "core market" for the bank in which it will continue to invest.

After years of heavy losses due to bad debts on its mortgage and commercial lending books, KBC has recently returned to profitability in Ireland.

Figures released today show it made a net profit of €227m for 2016 after accounting for impairments on loans. This was up from €75m the previous year.

It has also opened 70,000 new customer accounts in that period.