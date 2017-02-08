Five more Tesco stores have voted for industrial action this month.

The Mandate trade union had already announced that nine Tesco stores would commence strike action on 14 February.

The union claims that Tesco Ireland is attempting to force changes to contracts of employment without agreement for approximately 250 workers employed before 1996 across around 50 stores.

The new contracts would result in some workers experiencing reduced incomes of up to 15% along with increased 'flexibility,' the union says.

Mandate represents 10,000 workers at Tesco.

The latest five stores to vote for industrial action on 17 February are: Tesco, Artane Castle Shopping Centre; Market Square in Ballina; Churchview Road, Kilbogget in Ballybrack; Roselawn Shopping Centre in Blanchardstown; and Unit 9 /10, Monaghan Shopping Centre in Tirkeenan, Co Monaghan.