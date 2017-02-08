Ryanair returned to the borrowing markets today issuing €750 million in bonds.

The interest rate payable over six and a half years is 1.125%.

Chief executive Michael O'Leary had indicated last month that the airline might return to the bond markets if rates remained low.

Some of the money is expected to be used for a share buyback programme which the airline is scheduled to complete by the end of this month.

"This low cost finance will enable us to further reduce our aircraft ownership costs while continuing to offer the lowest fares and best customer service," Neil Sorahan, Ryanair’s Chief Financial Officer said.

The yield, or interest rate, on corporate bonds has fallen since the ECB extended its Quantitative Easing programme last June.

The return to the markets comes just two days after Ryanair announced an 8% drop in third quarter profits.

The airline attributed the decrease to the sharp decline in sterling following Britain's vote to leave the EU.

"We expect sterling to remain volatile for some time and we may see a slowdown in economic growth in both the UK and Europe as we move closer to Brexit," Ryanair's CEO Michael O'Leary said on an investor call on Monday.