Ryanair capitalised on favourable rates to raise €750m in the bond market today after CEO Michael O'Leary announced profit losses and a challenged outlook ahead of Brexit.

Ryanair returned to the bond market for the first time in nearly two years, just days after announcing a 8% drop in its third quarter profits.

The airline attributed the decrease to the sharp decline in sterling following Britain's vote to leave the EU.

"We expect sterling to remain volatile for some time and we may see a slowdown in economic growth in both the UK and Europe as we move closer to Brexit," Ryanair's CEO Michael O'Leary said on an investor call on Monday.

Michael O'Leary had said last month that Ryanair may tap bond markets again if rates remain low.

The airline was last in the market in March 2015, printing a 1.125% €850m eight-year bond.

The airline is expected to use some of today's proceeds to fund its €550m share buyback programme which is expected to finish by the end of February, according to its investor presentation released on Monday.

"This will allow them to announce a new buyback programme with the full year results and this bond effectively pre-funds it," one investor said.

"I think O'Leary wants to make sure the ECB is still hoovering up bonds to make sure he gets the best possible price."

The European Central Bank corporate sector purchase programme started on June 8 last year, allowing borrowers to fund at all-time low borrowing costs.

It plans to reduce bond purchases of the wider quantitative programme by €20 billion from April this year to €60 billion a month until at least the end of the year.