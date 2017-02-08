Allergan has today reported quarterly earnings and revenue that topped Wall Street estimates, as higher demand for Botox and eye treatment Restasis helped offset declines in its older drugs.

The company also today forecast 2017 revenue above expectations.

Allergan said its revenue rose 7% to $3.86 billion in the fourth-quarter ended December 31, beating the average estimate of $3.77 billion, according to Thomson Reuters.

The improvement was also driven by demand for its constipation medicine Linzess that more than made up for declining sales of older drugs, such as its Alzheimer's dementia treatment Namenda and Asacol for ulcerative colitis.

Allergan's chief executive Brent Saunders, one of the industry's most active dealmakers, took the blame for the company's third-quarter profit miss, citing unanticipated declines in sales of Allergan's older medicines.

Allergan, which in September pledged to limit drug price increases to 10%, said it had raised the price of certain US branded products by 6.7%, on average, effective January.

Net price increases on its US products averaged 4.8% last year, the company said.

The company said its net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders narrowed to $70.2m, or 20 cents per share, in the fourth-quarter, from $700.5m, or $1.78 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $3.90 per share, handily beating the average estimate by 14 cents.

Allergan also forecast today that adjusted earnings in the range of $15.80 per share to $16.30 per share on revenue of $15.50 billion to $15.80 billion for 2017.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $16.01 per share and revenue of $15.37 billion.

Allergan said last month it expected to achieve double-digit adjusted earnings growth and mid-single digit net revenue percentage growth in 2017, a forecast it called "realistic".