State owned IBRC bank, formerly Anglo Irish Bank, and the National Treasury Management Agency both used a controversial tax loophole which was recently closed by the Government.

The information emerged in a Dáil reply to Fianna Fáil's finance spokesman Michael McGrath from the the Minister for Finance Michael Noonan, which was seen by RTE News.

Last year the Government restricted the use of Section 110 companies following concerns they were being used by vulture funds to avoid paying tax on property transactions.

This was contrary to the original intention of the Finance Act.

While the use of the provision was legal it caused huge controversy.

Mr Noonan said IBRC used Section 110 before it was put into liquidation in 2013.

He added the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) was also involved in a number of investments which involved section 110 tax structures.

He said this had occurred through the NTMA's involvement in the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund - a sovereign investment fund which has €8 billion under management.

Last week it emerged that the National Assets Management Agency (NAMA) had also used Section 110.

Its accounts showed it had to make a €158m preliminary payment to the Revenue Commissioners when the Government shut down the use of the section 110 provisions.

"While the use of Section 110 companies by NAMA may well have been tax neutral for the exchequer, the same is not necessarily true in the case of investments made through Section 110 companies by the State's investment vehicle - Ireland Strategic Investment Fund," Michael McGrath stated.

"We need to know the extent of ISIF investments that have used this Section 110 tax structure and the financial implications now that the legislation underpinning Section 110's has changed," Mr McGrath added.

"In addition, the use of Section 110 companies by IBRC prior to the appointment of a Special Liquidator is intriguing and warrants a full explanation by the Minister for Finance and the current Special Liquidator," he said.



In a statement, Ireland's Strategic Investment Fund said: "Ownership of the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF) vests in the Minister for Finance on behalf of the State. Any profits generated from ISIF investments are used to provide capital to new investments on behalf of the State in accordance with ISIF's legislative mandate."

"Based on the information currently available and provided to ISIF, the recent changes to Section 110 legislation will have no impact on the tax position of these ISIF investments and we do not envisage any additional tax liability arising from these legislative changes," it added.