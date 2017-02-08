The National Treasury Management Agency's outstanding senior debt now stands at 5% of its original level following its latest redemption.

Today's buyback of €1.09 billion of bonds, the first of 2017, means that NAMA's senior debt now stands at €1.5 billion.

It brings to €28.69 billion the amount of senior debt redeemed to date, representing 95% of the €30.2 billion of senior debt originally issued in 2010 and 2011 to acquire bank loans.

The agency says it remains on course to meet its ultimate target of redeeming all of its senior debt by end-2017.

NAMA reiterated last month that it expects to return a lifetime profit of €2.3 billion to the Government from its loan and property sales.