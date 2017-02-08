Trinity College Dublin and its Business School have announced details of an initiative aimed at fostering greater female representation at executive level in business organisations.

Together with the 30% Club, the initiative will provide one full scholarship worth €32,000 and six bursaries worth €5,000 across the Trinity MBA programmes.

Female participation on MBA programmes across Europe runs at around 27% to 33% average ratio of women to men, according to data compiled by The Economist.

Trinity's MBA programme this year has 50% and 45% ratios of women on its full-time and executive MBA programmes respectively.

The aim of the scholarship is to further build parity between women and men on the Trinity MBA and hopefully have a knock on effect on the gender balance on boards and in senior leadership positions in the future.

"We can expect many more female senior executives and entrepreneurs arising from the Trinity MBA and making their mark in business in the near future," Andrew Burke, Dean of Trinity Business School said.

"Trinity College Dublin and the 30% Club are delighted to further bolster this encouraging development by creating scholarships and bursaries for future female leaders."