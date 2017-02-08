The Dean of UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School Ciaran O'Hoghartaigh is one of 29 representatives of global business schools including blue chip colleges such as Yale, Said Business School at University of Oxford and INSEAD to sign a statement entitled "Global Business Education is the best antidote to economic nationalism".

Ciaran O'Hoghartaigh said that in the current context, it is known that business education and bringing international students into a classroom creates a very dynamic and diverse learning environment. Every educator also knows that over the horizon there is something new and interesting to find out about, whether it is a book, a piece of research, a person or a country, Mr O'Hoghartaigh said.

He noted that the UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School has an international student rate of about 53% - with about 10% from China and India respectively. When these students go back to their countries and become the chief executives of big international companies in 20-30 years time, they will be making foreign direct investments in relation to Ireland. "We feel we are planting the seeds for FDI decisions for the next generation of growth in Ireland," he said.

The Dean said the business schools are not cheer-leaders for globalisation and acknowledges that the issue is problematic. Much of the school's research, especially in the last five to 10 years, has been around the role of business creating what it hopes is a better society. Last year the school also appointed a Professor of Business and Society, who is charged with opening up and enhancing the school's work in that area. "If someone feels like a stranger, you create a stranger and we really need to think about this in the context of education, and business education specifically," he added.

***

MORNING BRIEFS - Exploration company Tullow Oil - which was founded here, is listed and headquartered in London but reports results in dollars as oil is largely traded in that currency - narrowed its annual after tax losses from over $1 billion to $597m last year. The lower oil price environment has caused significant challenges for the company which has net debt of $4.8 billion. Tullow has had to write down the value of assets, make a number of disposals to free up cash. In January it sold the majority of its interest in Uganda in a $900m deal. Tullow's revenue was down 21% last year. These full year results are the last delivered by chief executive Aidan Heavey. He has led the company since 1985 but will step down and assume the role of chairman after the company's annual general meeting in April.

*** Packaging specialist Smurfit Kappa delivered 9% growth in pre tax profit to €654m on revenue of just over €8.1 billion last year. Results published this morning reflect strong results according to chief executive Tony Smurfit in the face of what he called significant headwinds. These include higher raw material costs and currency movements which went against the group particularly in Central and South America. They include a significant drop in the value of the Mexican peso in the face of persistent anti-Mexican rhetoric from US president Donald Trump and the signing of an executive order to build a wall along the southern US border.

*** "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" is the first $1 billion box office hit of 2017 but it suffered by comparison with last year's "The Force Awakens", according to results published by The Walt Disney Company overnight. Disney's first quarter revenue fell 3% to $14.78 billion largely because the studio's film division could nOt quite match its success in the same period last year. The Force Awakens took in over $2 billion in receipts and was the third highest grossing film in nominal terms of all time. Disney's revenue from its cable TV channels also slid raising questions from analysts about the health of sports broadcaster ESPN which lost 2 million subscribers last year.



