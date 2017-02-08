France's economy will expand by 0.3% in the first quarter of 2017, the Bank of France said today in its first forecast for the period.

This would be a slight deceleration from the 0.4% growth posted in the final quarter of last year.

The Bank of France added that the business sentiment indicator for the manufacturing industry had edged down to 101 points in January compared to 102 in December, but it added that business leaders expected production to increase in February.

The business climate indicator for the dominant services sector rose to 101 points in January, the highest reading since June 2011, compared to an upwardly revised 100 in December, it added.

"According to business leaders, activity should rise again in February," the bank said in a statement.

Activity remained unchanged in the construction sector, with the index standing at 100 points. Business managers expect activity to increase this month, the bank said.