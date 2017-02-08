Packaging specialist Smurfit Kappa has reported 9% growth in pre-tax profits for the year to the end of December, while the company's revenues inched 1% higher.

Smurfit Kappa said its pre-tax profit rose to €654m from €599m the previous year, while its revenues grew to €8.159 billion from €8.109 billion.

The company also said is it recommending a 20% increase in its final dividend to 57.6 cent per share.

Smurfit Kappa's chief executive Tony Smurfit said the company's "strong" results were achieved despite "significant headwinds" facing the company.

These include higher raw material costs and currency movements which went against the group particularly in Central and South America.

The headwinds also include a significant drop in the value of the Mexican peso in the face of persistent anti-Mexican rhetoric from US president Donald Trump and the signing of an executive order to build a wall along the southern US border.

The company was admitted to the London's FTSE 100 index in December.

"Admission to the FTSE 100 is consistent with our vision of being a globally recognised and respected business delivering both secure and superior returns for our shareholders," Tony Smurfit said.

Mr Smurfit also said that the year has started well across most of the company's businesses from a demand perspective.

"While recently announced paper price increases should translate with the customary time lag into higher box prices, we look forward to 2017 and beyond," he added.

