Disney last night reported lower first-quarter earnings due partly to tough comparisons with last year's "Star Wars" blockbuster, as chief executive Robert Iger said he was willing to stay on.

The company said its net income for the quarter ending December 31 fell 14% to $2.5 billion.

Revenues for the three month period dropped 3% to $14.8 billion.

Sales fell in three of Disney's four divisions, with parks and resorts posting the only gain.

The biggest division, media networks, which includes the ESPN sports network, notched revenues of $6.2 billion, down 2%.

Revenues also fell in studio entertainment, with the "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" released in the 2016 period doing well, but not competing with the prior year's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens".

It is estimated this movie had made more than $2 billion in worldwide ticket sales.

A similar trend also led to a drop in Disney's consumer products business, when the 2015 quarter was boosted by sales of toys and other merchandise for "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" and "Frozen," another blockbuster.

Iger told analysts "we feel great" about upcoming movie releases, which includes a new version of "Beauty and the Beast" next month.

Regarding his plans, Iger said he had been targeting 2018 as a departure date, but that he was open to staying on beyond that time.

"If it's in the best interest to extend the term, I'm open to it," Iger said.

Iger said the board was actively searching for a new leader.