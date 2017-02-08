Exploration company Tullow Oil has reported a loss for a third consecutive year in 2016 after it was forced to write off further exploration costs.

The Africa-focused oil and gas producer reported a full-year operating loss of $754.7m for 2016.

This was down from a loss of $1.09 billion in 2015 but bigger than analyst estimates for a $639.4m loss and was mainly due to gross exploration write offs of $723m.

Tullow said its sales revenue fell around 20% to $1.27 billion despite its TEN oilfields offshore Ghana coming on stream, as weak oil prices ate into the value of its sales.

These full year results are the last delivered by chief executive Aidan Heavey.

He has led the company since 1985 but will step down and assume the role of chairman after the company's annual general meeting in April.