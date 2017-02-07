The American Chamber of Commerce has supported the Irish government's decision to challenge the European Commission's state aid ruling on Apple.

It said Ireland cannot afford to have its tax policy second guessed retrospectively.

However, an Oireachtas committee examining the ruling, which ordered Apple to pay €13 billion in back taxes and penalties to Ireland, heard differing opinions with one senior academic warning that the government was likely to lose the case.

Mark Redmond, CEO of the American Chamber of Commerce, said the Government's challenge to the ruling was important to confirm the certainty of Ireland's policy and administration.

Trinity College Finance Professor Jim Stewart argued that the Commission's case was strong, pointing out that the country of incorporation has assumed greater significance because of previous European Court of Justice Rulings.

"The commission case is very strong. Apple and the Irish Government are likely to lose this case but irrespective of the decision, appealing this case is a mistake and is not in the public interest," Professor Stewart told the committee.

Brian Keegan, Director of Public Policy and Tax at Chartered Accountants Ireland, criticised the Commission's ruling.

"The Commission has taken upon itself powers of interference in the decisions of the Revenue Commissioners. It has assumed powers which Oireachtas Éireann formally denied to itself in 2011," Mr Keegan said in his submission to the committee.

He also said that the application of the State Aid rules to overturn an administrative decision on a direct tax matter goes beyond EU competence.

Jim Clarken of Oxfam said developing countries lose around $100bn annually as a result of corporate tax avoidance schemes.

"This is more than enough to pay for the education for all of the 121 million children currently out of school, and to pay for health interventions that could save the lives of 4 million children," Mr Clarken said.