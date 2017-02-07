General Motors said today that its fourth-quarter net income fell partly because of $500m in foreign exchange losses.

But the US car maker forecast that its 2017 profit per share would be flat to slightly up from 2016.

GM said fourth-quarter net income fell to $1.8 billion, or $1.19 per share, from $6.3 billion, or $3.92 a share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, GM earned $2.4 billion, or $1.28 a share, in the latest quarter, down 14%t from a year earlier. The adjusted result beat analysts' expectations of $1.17 per share.

GM forecast adjusted earnings per share for all of 2017 at $6-$6.50 a share, compared with $6.12 for all of 2016.

Most of the currency impact was caused by the decline in the value of the British pound after the UK's vote to leave the European Union, GM said.

GM's chief cinancial officer Chuck Stevens said the company does not expect to break even in Europe this year, but will push to "get to that point in 2018."

The company said profits were pressured in 2016 because it launched several car models at a time when consumers were turning away from cars to buy SUVs.

GM's adjusted fourth-quarter profit margin in North America fell to 8.4% from 10% a year earlier.

Adjusted profit margin in North America for full-year 2016 was 10.1%, down from 10.3% in 2015.

Inventories of unsold vehicles at its US dealers rose by one-third to 845,000 vehicles at the end of 2016. Stevens said the company built up stocks ahead of product launches, and intends to bring inventories down through the year.

Stevens said GM is assessing the ways in which proposals by US President Donald Trump for a border tax on goods imported into the US could affect the company.

"We support tax reform that would make the US manufacturing base stronger. A border tax is one part," he said. "There are a lot of moving pieces."