The Mandate Trade Union has served strike notice on Tesco.

An initial day of action will take place on February 14th and will continue indefinitely after that.

Union members voted by a margin of 78% in favour of strike action.

The strike will initially involve 9 stores, but could escalate when union members at a further 15 stores are balloted in the coming days.

The union claims that Tesco Ireland is attempting to force changes to contracts of employment without agreement for approximately 250 workers employed before 1996 across around 50 stores.

The new contracts would result in some workers experiencing reduced incomes of up to 15% along with increased 'flexibility,' the union says.

Mandate represents 10,000 workers at Tesco.

"Tesco workers in Ireland who have worked with the company for more than 21 years, and are already classified as low-paid on slightly more than €14 per hour, are being told to accept imposed changes to their contracts or get out the door," John Douglas, Mandate General Secretary said.

In a statement this afternoon, Tesco expressed its disappointment that Mandate had voted for strike action.

The group urged Mandate to rethink its strategy and to accept the Labour Court's Recommendation on changes to pre-1996 terms and conditions.

It reassured customers that all stores will remain open for business as usual on Tuesday.

The company said the changes would affect fewer than 280 people out of a total workforce of 14,500.

"The Labour Court has issued a very clear Recommendation which sets out the path for resolution. Tesco has accepted the Labour Court Recommendation in its totality even though it was beyond what we believed was affordable," the statement said.