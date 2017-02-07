The risk of fragmentation of the European Union remains low for now but political risks are on the rise and forthcoming elections in various countries are likely to paralyse policy decisions, Moody's ratings agency has said.

Dietmar Hornung, Associate Managing Director for Sovereign Risk, told a conference in Lisbon that "something is emerging that needs attention".

He added that Moody's has shifted its assessment of political risk to "low" from "very low".

Moody's also said it saw no return of the euro zone debt crisis.

"The EU is in a post-crisis steady state... overall it's rather stable and balanced... EU fragmentation risk remains low," Dietmar Hornung said.

Elections are due this year in core euro zone countries such as Germany and France.

"We're not really concerned about Germany, but we have to watch France and Italy... In France, there's a lot of uncertainty," he added.

Moody's also said that some uncertainties have diminished since Britain's vote to leave the EU last year and the British economy was holding up well, even as the exit was seen as negative for the British economy in the longer run.