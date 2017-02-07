Irish start up company Zendfast has rolled out a same day delivery service in Dublin that aims to do for the courier business what Hailo and Uber have done for taxis. Backed by Enterprise Ireland, the company also has ambitions to bring the technology behind it to other European cities.

Zendfast's chief executive Declan Murray said the tech based company offers an on demand service, which is operated on the basis that it broadcasts from the collection point to ever increasing circles to a local crowd-sourced courier network. This allows the courier network to respond in minutes - not hours, or days. Mr Murray said Zendfast is a point to point service that is really fast and which plays into the "click and go" society in which we live today where people want "instant gratification".

Mr Murray said the company's courier network is crowd-sourced - and the thinking behind that is that anyone can be a courier as long as they can walk, run, cycle or drive. People can work full time or part time - they simply log into the Zendfast app when they want to work and log off when they want to finish work. He also said the company operates a very strict vetting process and all workers' documentation and suitability is checked as they will be working with the public and businesses and they are the company's brand ambassadors.

According to Mr Murray, the company is getting the most traction from the healthcare and pharma industries, the automotive industry, the retail sector - which is probably the fastest growing online business sector - and the professional services sector. Zendfast operates on a commission basis for each delivery and Stripe handles the financial side of the business.

***

MORNING BRIEFS - Stock market listed sales, marketing and business services group DCC has agreed a £235m deal to acquire a petrol station network in Norway from Esso - €273.5m at this morning's exchange rate. Esso is the third largest operator of petrol stations in Norway. The acquisition, subject to regulator approval, will mean Dublin-based but London-listed DCC's energy subsidiary would have over 1,000 petrol stations across its pan European business.

*** Hedge funds have made massive bets on rising oil prices in response by moves from OPEC to restrict production and in expectation of a pick-up in economic growth and inflation in the US. Analysis by the Financial Times this morning reveals investors have taken speculative positions amounting to the equivalent of a billion barrels of oil. The gap between funds which have taken short positions, betting on a future fall in prices, and long positions - bets on rising prices is now at a record high.

*** Disney film Frozen is literally the gift that keeps on giving for the toy maker Hasbro. Hasbro shares were up 14% overnight, its best one day gain in 20 years after it reported fourth quarter earnings - including the crucial Christmas trading period - that were well ahead of expectations. It delivered $193m in profit on $1.6 billion in net revenue during the three month period, up 11% on the same quarter in 2015. That brought its annual revenue for the year past $5 billion - up 13% year-on-year. Its Disney princess line - buoyed by the success of dolls based on the characters Anna and Elsa from Frozen - proved the big success of the year according to Hasbro. The company has an exclusive contract with Disney which it won in 2014 from rival Mattel that includes toys from Frozen, Star Wars and other hit film and TV franchises.