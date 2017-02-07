ANTI-ISLAMIC STATE KURDISH HACKER TAKES DOWN SCORES OF IRISH WEBSITES - Scores of Irish websites were targeted over the weekend by a Kurdish hacker expressing anti-Islamic State views, with the National Treasury Management Agency being forced to shut down its site for the entire day on Monday.

The Irish Times has established that sites including that of Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Patrick O’Donovan, Irish Distillers, the National Centre for Pharmacoeconomics and singer Paul Brady, have been hacked by the perpetrator, known as MuhmadEmad. Most of the hacked sites featured a posting of the Kurdish flag and the statement “long live Peshmerga”, a reference to the Kurdish army of Peshmerga, an anti-Islamic State, which is also known as Isis, force based in Iraq. Other sites affected include one linked to Enterprise Ireland, the Irish site of outdoor advertising company JCDecaux, the Federation of Irish Sport, schools in Dublin and Donegal, and a regional modelling agency. Irish sites were not alone. The Kurdish hacker hit several European websites in recent days, with Brussels-based business technology website ZDnet, which was also affected, claiming the attacks were linked to a vulnerability in publishing software provider WordPress's system. Dublin-based IT security consultant Brian Honan said it appeared the Irish sites had all fallen victim to a defacement attack. Mr Honan said the hacker would have scanned websites for a particular vulnerability, and targeted sites that were open to that.

***

12 IDA STAFF NOW EARNING OVER €100,000 EACH - The number of high fliers at the IDA earning over €100,000 last year increased by one to 12.

New figures released by the IDA in response to a freedom of information request show that the jobs agency employs two staff earning between €150,000 and €200,000, with an additional 10 earning between €100,000 and €150,000. Meanwhile, the numbers earning over €100,000 at Enterprise Ireland, its sister enterprise agency, remaining static at 18, says the Irish Independent. At Enterprise Ireland, the records show that last year three members of staff earned between €200,000 and €150,000, with 15 earning between €100,000 and €150,000. Four of the 10 IDA staff earning between €100,000 and €150,000 served overseas last year. The IDA - led by chief executive Martin Shanahan - operates a network of overseas offices. The FOI figures show that the running costs of its overseas network last year totalled €2.37m. The office with the highest operating costs is based in New York city and last year cost €663,000 to operate.

***

HEDGE FUNDS MAKE RECORD BET ON RISING OIL PRICES - Hedge funds have amassed the biggest ever bet on rising oil prices as investors back Opec’s bid to tighten the crude market and seek protection against fears of inflation.

Data from regulators and exchanges showed speculators have built long positions equivalent to almost 1 billion barrels of crude across the major contracts, while short positions amount to just 111 million barrels, says the Financial Times. This one-sided bet has left speculative investors holding a record net long position - the difference between bets on rising and falling prices - in Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate futures and options contracts equivalent to 885 million barrels by January 31. That massive paper position is equal to just over nine days of global oil demand, and has prompted some traders to express concern prices could fall if funds move to take profits by selling positions en masse. But the record oil bet, which investors have increased while prices have held relatively steady since the start of the year, could also point to the involvement of large macro funds. These sometimes trade oil as a hedge against moves in other sectors.

***

'The UK IS A TAX HAVEN' - BERMUDA ATTACKS PLAN TO END FINANCIAL SECRECY - The government of Bermuda has hit back at British efforts to end offshore financial secrecy, claiming the UK itself is a "tax haven".

Speaking ahead of a meeting on Wednesday between Theresa May and the leaders of Britain's overseas territories, Bermuda's deputy premier and finance minister, Bob Richards, pushed back against proposed legislation that would create public registers naming the owners of offshore companies. Richards said the UK should get its own house in order before making demands from its dependencies, reports today's Guardian. "The UK is a tax haven," he said, citing non-dom laws that allow foreign nationals to live in Britain without paying tax on overseas income. "You have more billionaires resident in London than any place on earth. They are not here for the weather, they are here for the tax climate. We have a double standard going on here. We have a much more transparent, much cleaner system than the countries that promulgate these rules in the first place. The popular notion that somehow there is something nefarious going on in a small island that is relatively successful is false," he added.