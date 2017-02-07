Weaker output in manufacturing and construction drove the biggest monthly drop in German industrial production in nearly eight years in December.

The surprisingly weak figures, published by the Economy Ministry in Berlin today, were put down to special factors.

They also came after industrial orders posted their strongest rise in around two and a half years in December, pointing to a rebound in manufacturing at the start of the year.

Industrial output fell by 3% on the month, today's data showed. This was weaker than any prediction in a Reuters poll and far below the consensus forecast for a rise of 0.3%.

It also marked the steepest drop since January 2009.

Analyts said that special factors such as the unusually cold winter temperatures and an extraordinary Christmas effect were probably the main reasons for the sharp drop in December.

The fall was mainly caused by a 3.4% drop in manufacturing output, with production of capital goods especially weak, and a 1.7% decrease in construction, the data showed.

The November reading was revised up to a rise of 0.5% from a previously reported rise of 0.4%, helping quarterly output to decline by just -0.1%.

The German Economy Ministry said the outlook was looking better.

"Orders in manufacturing and construction and also sentiment indicators in these sectors are signalling a revival of output growth in coming months," the ministry said.

Higher demand at home and abroad for goods needed in production drove the biggest monthly increase in German industrial orders since July 2014, pointing to a strong first quarter of 2017.

The German economy grew by 1.9% in 2016, the strongest rate in half a decade, helped by soaring private consumption, increased state spending on refugees and higher construction investment.

For this year, the government expects weaker growth of 1.4% due to fewer work days and weaker exports.