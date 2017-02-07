Healthcare services company UDG Healthcare has said it expects its adjusted diluted earnings per share for the year to September 2017 to be between 13-16% ahead of last year's earnings per share.

In a trading statement issued ahead of its AGM today, UDG Healthcare said it has made a good start to the financial year with operating profits for the quarter to the end of December well ahead of the same quarter last year.

The company said its performance has been driven by continued good underlying growth and the impact of acquisitions.

But due to the fall in the value of sterling, reported profit growth was moderated by the translation of its sterling profits into US dollars.

With effect from 1 October 2016, the group now reports its financial results in US dollars.

Meanwhile, the company has appointed Myles Lee as a non-executive director of the company with effect from April.

Myles Lee was the chief executive of building materials group CRH up to 2013. He is also on the board of Ingersoll Rand and Babcock International Group.

UDG's chairman Peter Gray said that Mr Lee's intimate involvement in helping build CRH, a global company which became a world leader through organic and acquisitive growth, will bring great experience to UDG as it continues to build its business.

