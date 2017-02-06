Nearly 100 companies, including Apple, Google and Microsoft, have banded together to file a legal brief opposing President Donald Trump's temporary travel ban.

The companies have argued that the travel ban "inflicts significant harm on American business."

The brief, filed in the US Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit, included Facebook, Twitter, Intel, eBay, Netflix and Uber, as well as non-tech companies such as Levi Strauss and Chobani.

Trump's executive order of January 27, the most contentious policy move of his first two weeks in office, faces crucial legal hurdles.

A federal judge in Seattle on Friday blocked the move, and the Trump administration has a deadline on Monday to justify the action, which temporarily barred entry to the US by people from seven mostly Muslim countries, as well as suspending the US refugee programme.

"The order represents a significant departure from the principles of fairness and predictability that have governed the immigration system of the United States for more than 50 years," the brief from the companies stated.

"The Order inflicts significant harm on American business, innovation, and growth as a result," it stated.

"Immigrants or their children founded more than 200 of the companies on the Fortune 500 list," it added.

US tech companies, which employ many foreign-born nationals, have been among the most vocal groups in speaking out against Trump's travel order.

The US president has defended it as necessary to ensure closer vetting of people coming into the country and better protect the country from the threat of terrorist attacks.

Amazon.com and Expedia, both based in Washington state, had supported the Seattle lawsuit, asserting that the travel restrictions harmed their businesses.

