Hasbro has reported better than expected quarterly revenue and profit, helped by strong demand for its Disney Princess and Frozen dolls in the all-important Christmas selling season in the US.

Hasbro said revenue from toys in the girls category jumped 52%.

Demand for dolls based on Walt Disney's Cinderella and Frozen rose significantly in the fourth quarter ended December 25.

The company also benefited from strong demand for Dream Works' Trolls dolls. The film released in November last year in the US.

Hasbro won the lucrative contract for dolls based on Disney's princesses such as Cinderella and Snow White from Mattel in 2014.

Global sales of its gaming products also rose 11%, driven by demand for its franchise brand "Magic: The Gathering and Pie Face."

Hasbro's revenue rose 11.2% to $1.63 billion, beating analysts' average estimate of $1.50 billion, according to Thomson Reuters.

Net income attributable to Hasbro rose to $192.73m, or $1.52 per share, in the quarter, from $175.76m, or $1.39 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding certain items, the company earned $1.64 per share. Analysts on average had expected $1.12.