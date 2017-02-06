The Central Bank has expressed concern about governance weaknesses in the credit union sector.

The regulator has published a report on the extent to which credit unions had complied with the Fitness and Probity regime for the sector that was introduced in 2013.

It found that, while some credit unions had embraced their requirements, others were taking a long time to embed changes in governance culture.

Among the areas of concern was a failure to undertake due diligence on people fulfilling certain roles.

The Central Bank concludes that further progress is required if the sector is to reach the necessary standard to appropriately protect the stability of the sector and the funds of members.

Governance in the Credit Union sector came into the spotlight most recently in November when a liquidator was appointed to Rush Credit Union after a €4.7 million hole was uncovered in its reserves.

"The Central Bank expects all credit unions to consider the issues raised in the report and to examine the implementation of their own F&P policies and procedures, developing and enhancing these where necessary, taking account of the findings and observations set out in this report," the bank said in a statement.

The regulator undertakes to ensure that credit union members have confidence that individuals holding board and management positions can demonstrate that they are "competent and capable, will act honestly, ethically and with integrity and are financially sound."