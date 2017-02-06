Online car parts and accessories retailer MicksGarage.com has completed a €1.5m funding round to further support its growth in the UK market.

Founded by brothers Ciaran and Michael Crean, the online company sells car parts and accessories to both do-it-yourself motoring enthusiasts and garages.

The €1.5m investment was raised by Investec Wealth & Investment through the Employment and Investment Incentive Scheme.

This scheme is designed to allow investors a tax efficient method of supporting the development of Irish SMEs.

"The access to further capital with the €1.5m investment being announced today will allow us to grow market share in the UK and provide us with the capability to achieve even further growth in the years to come," commented the company's co-founder Ciaran Crean.

