Ryanair's third quarter profit fell 8% as the airline cut fares to boost passenger numbers during winter. The airline carried 28.8 million passengers over the three months to the end of December - its fiscal third quarter - , up 16% on the same period a year earlier. Its average fares fell by 17%, however, resulting in an 8% fall in profit after tax to €95m.

Ryanair's Kenny Jacobs said it was a good time for the airline to be increasing capacity as it continues to cut fares - thereby boosting its market share in all of the key markets across Europe. Mr Kenny also noted that the airline's load factor rose by 2% to a record 95% for the three month period as its average fares fell by 17% to €33. The airline continues to stimulate demand as it gets people to fill its planes, he added.

Mr Jacobs said the impact of changes in the euro-sterling exchange rate has resulted in volatility, noting that since the Brexit vote sterling "has been all over the place". The airline expects that to continue for at least the next two years, he added. He said that no-one knows enough about what may happen next, but Ryanair hopes that the UK will remain part of Europe's Open Skies. He said the airline plans to pare back its growth plans for the UK, as it had previously announced, and while it will continue to grow in the UK it will be at a slower pace than it had been doing. "We will pivot some of our growth into other markets, like Germany, Italy and Spain," he added.

On connectivity between Ireland and the UK, Mr Jacobs said that potentially Brexit could have an impact but given the connection historically and culturally between the two countries, Ryanair expects Irish and British people to continue travelling between the two. At the moment, the airline is not seeing a huge change in the level of travel between the UK and Ireland, but Mr Jacobs said that if there is a sustained period of weaker sterling UK visitors who love coming to Ireland for the weekend may decide that it looks too expensive compared to the UK.

Ryanair has locked in the vast bulk of its fuel needs for the year ahead at $49 and that benefit of cheaper fuel gets passed on to customers in the form of cheaper fares, according to Mr Jacobs. He also said that the airline will continue to cut other costs across the company. That and its increased capacity gives Ryanair the platform for growth, he added.

***

MORNING BRIEFS - Global nutrition group Glanbia has said it is spending about €181m to acquire two companies. US firm Amazing Grass grows cereal grasses and alfalfa for use in a range of plant based food supplements. Body and Fit is a Dutch company specialising in online distribution of performance nutritional products such as the protein shakes.

*** Centra, the convenience store chain owned by the Cork-based Musgrave group, will open 20 new shops this year and will revamp a further 100. Centra said it will invest €20m in the expansion. Sales at the chain rose by 3% to just under €1.6 billion last year according to figures published in advance of its annual conference in Killarney today. The group is adjusting to changes in consumer behaviour including a shift to healthier food, it said. Sales of salad boxes were up 80% last year, while sales of bottled water was up 22% - five times faster than fizzy drinks.

*** If a surge in VAT receipts in the January Exchequer returns appeared to point to a strong end of the year for retailers, employers group Ibec this morning says that was not the case. Ibec's Retail Ireland has published its latest monitor in which it points to a disappointing Christmas trading period. It says overall sales values grew by 1.9% last year compared to 2.4% in 2015. Pointing to what it called intense promotional activity around Black Friday and Cyber Monday at the end of November, Retail Ireland notes sales values were down 1.3% in November and volumes fell by 0.5% during the month.