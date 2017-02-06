TRUMP'S TAX CUTS WILL NOT THREATEN IRELAND, SAYS SPICER - The White House has played down concerns about a possible adverse impact on Ireland from the Trump administration’s plans to overhaul the US corporate tax system, insisting that greater competition would be good for both countries.

In an interview with The Irish Times, Sean Spicer, press secretary to president Donald Trump, praised Ireland’s economic policies, holding them up as examples that the US administration should follow. Mr Trump has indicated that he wants to lower the US corporate tax rate from 35%, the highest rate of any developed country. "Ireland, frankly, did a really good job of getting the Celtic Tiger by bringing industry and business over there through smart policy. One of the things that the president talked about during the campaign was we have got to be smarter when it comes to tax and regulatory policy," Mr Spicer said. The proposed changes should not be viewed as a threat to Ireland, he stressed. "Ireland did very, very well because it was very competitive. I think the United States lost out in a lot of cases because it wasn’t competitive, but competition is good," he said.

***

BREXIT POSES THREAT TO IRISH FISHERMEN - The UK fishing industry's desire to exclude foreign boats from its fisheries zone post Brexit poses a "fundamental threat" to Ireland's fishing sector, Agriculture Minister Michael Creed has warned.

The sector in the UK wants to see a "pulling up of the drawbridge" to ensure non-UK fishermen will no longer have access to the country's waters. In that scenario, fish stocks will be "theirs and only theirs for the taking", the minister told a gathering of industry representatives, writes the Irish Independent. "Such an extreme outcome would be a fundamental threat to the well-being of the Irish fishing industry," Mr Creed said. "On average 36% of Irish landings are taken from UK waters, however for some of our most important fisheries, the figure is substantially higher." Mr Creed said the twin threats of access and quotas could lead to increased activity by other EU vessels in the waters around Ireland, "threatening the long-term sustainability of our stocks". Mr Creed was speaking at a sectoral dialogue on Brexit for the seafood sector, organised by the Department of Agriculture.

***

URGENCY FOR GOVERNMENT ACTION AS CLOCK TICKS DOWN TO ENERGY-ALTERNATIVES TARGET - This year looks set to be a defining one for Ireland’s energy landscape, as the Government scrambles to deploy additional renewable energy resources to avoid, or at least reduce the fines which would accrue from missing binding EU 2020 energy targets.

Ireland has committed that 16% of energy consumption will come from renewable sources by 2020. For this to happen, individual targets for power generation, heating and energy used in transport have been set, says the Irish Examiner. Figures released by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in October suggest that Ireland looks likely to miss targets for heat and transport. There is now also significant doubt that targets for renewable electricity generation will be met. In addition to failing to meet energy targets, Energy Minister Denis Naughten recently raised fears that Ireland would not meet separate targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, describing the targets as being “inappropriate”. While agriculture and increased methane emissions from cows are identified as a key consideration in the emissions debate, the contradictions of Irish energy policy are also part of the story.

***

BREXIT ALREADY HAVING NEGATIVE EFFECT, SAYS BIG BUSINESS LEADERS - Business is already suffering from Brexit, according to some of Britain’s biggest companies, lending weight to a cross-party effort by MPs this week to avert the risk of the UK crashing out of the EU without a deal.

Despite a stream of positive economic data, an Ipsos Mori survey of senior executives from more than 100 of the largest 500 companies found 58% felt last year’s vote was already having a negative effect on their business. Just 11% found the Brexit decision had meant a positive impact while nearly a third - 31% - thought it had made no difference to their company, reports the Financial Times. "Business in this country is already feeling the pain of the economic upheaval of leaving the EU," said Ben Page, chief executive of Ipsos Mori. "There is no sign that this is likely to ease this year." Company bosses have voiced concern about losing competitive advantage against European rivals if tariffs rise after Brexit, adding to the cost of producing and exporting goods. Investors also appear to be waiting for greater clarity about the outcome of Brexit negotiations before committing funds to longer-term projects.