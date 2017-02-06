Fyffes has said it has received competition clearances from the European Commission for its deal with Sumitomo Corporation.

In December, the fresh fruit distributor said it had agreed a deal to be bought by Japan's Sumitomo Corporation for €751m.

Under the terms of the acquisition, Swordus Ireland Holding Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Japanese giant, will buy the entire issued share capital of Fyffes.

In a statement today, Fyffes said the European Commission has determined that it will not oppose the acquisition of the company by Swordus Ireland Holding Limited.

"This completes the competition clearances required for the transaction to complete," the company said.

Under the terms of the deal, Fyffes shareholders will be entitled to receive €2.23 in cash for each ordinary share in the company.

Fyffes shareholders will also be paid a final dividend in respect of the 2016 calendar year of €0.02 per share in cash. This will bring the total amount to be received by Fyffes shareholders to €2.25 per Fyffes ordinary share in cash.

Headquartered in Japan, the Sumitomo Corporation group consists of over 800 companies and over 65,000 workers.

It has been active in the banana industry since the 1960s and imports about 30% of the bananas into the Japanese market.