National Australia Bank, the fouth biggest lender by market value in Australia, has reported a 1% fall in first quarter unaudited cash profit as costs grew faster than revenue.

NAB posted unaudited cash earnings of A$1.6 billion in line with market expectations for the quarter ended December 31, with its net interest margin remaining "broadly stable".

Australian bank returns have been under pressure from higher wholesale funding and deposit costs, as well as regulatory changes requiring them to hold more capital against their mortgage books to provide a more level playing field for smaller banks.

"While the Australian and New Zealand economies remain resilient and continue to deliver solid growth, the operating environment has some challenges with funding costs remaining elevated and competition still intense," NAB chief executive Andrew Thorburn said.

NAB said costs rose by 5% in part due to annual salary increases and higher redundancy costs, while revenue rose by 1%.

The bank said that the ratio of 90-days past due and total impaired assets to gross loans rose to 0.9% at the end of December from 0.85% at the end of September 2016. NAB did not give a reason for the increase.

It said bad and doubtful debt charges fell by 23% to A$164 million for the end of December quarter.

NAB said its Tier 1 capital ratio had fallen to 9.5% at December 31 from 9.8% on September 30 after it paid a final dividend.

The bank said it was considering the issue of a Tier 2 capital security to shore up its capital position, subject to market conditions.

The bank is the first of Australia's "Big Four" lenders to report results for the quarter ended December 31.