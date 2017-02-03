To illustrate what's been happening on currency markets since the Brexit vote and how it affects real products and real people we've put together a price index, which we will be regularly updating.

The Central Statistics Office tracks the average price of a range of products every month.

We take the example of a two-litre container of milk.

For an Irish person earning and spending euro, the price of two litres of milk really didn't move much last year.

The range between the highest and lowest prices was just over 1% in Ireland.

But for a British visitor or someone nipping across the border, the price in sterling terms was markedly different depending on the exchange rate when they made that trip.

In January it would have been about £1.25.

But by October - when the pound had weakened considerably - the same two litres of milk would have cost £1.51.

That's a difference of 17%.

And it's a similar story across a range of other goods.

For clarity and simplicity we've chosen three - two litres of milk, a pint of stout and a kilo of steak.

For instance a pint of stout rose in price from £3.25 to £3.87.

As Brexit negotiations develop, we will be assessing what is happening to the purchasing power of British consumers who are travelling abroad.