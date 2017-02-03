160 jobs are to be created in Limerick and Cork following separate announcements today.

Communications provider Virgin Media has announced that it is to create 120 jobs in Limerick, while investment funds manager Willis Towers Watson has promised 40 jobs for Cork.

The positions at Virgin Media's national customer service centre in Roxboro will be filled immediately, bringing to 400 the number employed by the company in Limerick.

The firm is seeking customer care staff as well as adding to its finance division in the city.

It says the expansion follows increased demand for its broadband, phone, mobile and TV services.

CEO Tony Hanway says the development is a further signal of the need to keep pace with consumer demands for multi-platform, high speed services.

Virgin Media has operated in Limerick for the past 16 years.

Cork jobs across several areas of expertise

Willis Towers Watson has said it will fill 40 positions in areas such as asset, risk and data management, compliance and accounting.

The company's Irish subsidiary has in excess of €6bn under management in alternative investment funds and was one of the first alternative investment fund managers to be authorised by the Central Bank to operate here.

The expansion is supported by the Department of Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation through IDA Ireland.

Head of Investment Operations Eoin Motherway said the company chose Cork for the expansion because of the area's experience in the financial services sector and the availability of graduates from local third-level institutions.