VULTURES OFFER TO SLASH YOUR MORTGAGE BY 40% - A vulture fund that took over thousands of mortgages is offering to sell homeowners their tracker homeloans at a huge discount.

Tanager, which is part of a huge US private equity fund, is offering discounts of up to 40% on the outstanding debt if the tracker mortgage-holders can get them financed somewhere else, writes th Irish Independent. This is now expected to be followed by other vulture funds offering to sell mortgages to homeowners at a discount. Tanager is part of US private equity giant Apollo. It bought 2,000 mainly distressed mortgages from Bank of Scotland (Ireland) in 2012. It is now trying to sell them off. At least 45,600 residential and buy-to-let mortgages are owned by unregulated vulture funds, with some estimates putting the total at 90,000. The Tanager offer would mean someone with a €300,000 mortgage would get a discount of €120,000 if they can get it refinanced elsewhere, but they will lose the tracker rate. Most of the Tanager trackers are understood to be set at 0.5%, about the European Central Bank rate, which means an effective rate of 0.5%. Banks claim they lose money on tracker rates as they are set at such a low rate. Variable rates are up to 4.5%.

***

FINANCIAL SERVICES UNION ASKS KBC TO RETAIN IRISH BUSINESS - The head of the Financial Services Union in Ireland has written to the global chairman and chief executive of KBC Bank in Belgium to urge them to retain ownership of their Irish subsidiary.

The letter, sent last week by the FSU’s general secretary, Larry Broderick, describes KBC Bank Ireland as one of the "most valuable assets" in the group, says the Irish Times. It comes as KBC prepares to reveal the outcome of a strategic review of the Irish business when its publishes its fourth-quarter results on February 9th. The Belgian bank has outlined three scenarios for the Irish business - organically grow the bank, build a captive bank insurance group or sell the business. In his letter to KBC’s chairman Thomas Leysen, and chief executive Johan Thijs, Mr Broderick noted speculation surrounding the future of the Irish bank had "weighed heavily" on staff "as they consider the impact various outcomes will have on their careers and on their families". KBC does not recognise trade unions in Ireland, although a number of its staff are members of the FSU. "We have also been contacted by staff at the bank who are not members of our union but are seeking advice and guidance at this uncertain time," Mr Broderick said. He said there were "many reasons" why KBC should retain and expand its Irish operation, noting that it had invested "significantly in developing its brand and attracting a loyal customer base" in recent years.

***

CORK HAS MOST RESIDENTIAL ZONED LAND SOLD BY NAMA - Minister for Finance Michael Noonan has confirmed the largest amount of residential-zoned land sold on by NAMA has been in Cork city and county.

In a written Dáil reply to Anti-Austerity Alliance TD Ruth Coppinger, Mr Noonan said 5,601 acres have been sold on either through debtor sales or the disposal of loan portfolios secured by NAMA in the country. In the Cork region, more than 1,500 acres have been sold since NAMA was set up, says the Irish Examiner. Mr Noonan said the second highest amount of sales was is Dublin, where residential-zoned land sold by NAMA totals 1,099 acres. Referring to the sales across the country, Mr Noonan said: "Not all of this sold land was commercially viable to develop for residential or commercial use at the point of sale." He said NAMA advised that "some of the lands were not zoned, some had been dezoned by local authorities and many had a mixture of zonings including amenity, commercial, retail, community, educational, and green space. In some cases, development of the sold lands remains unviable for commercial, planning and infrastructural reasons," he said. The county ranked third in terms of the disposals of NAMA residential-zoned land was Meath where 931 acres have been disposed of. Kildare had 370 acres of land disposed of, with the agency disposing of 353 acres in Wicklow. The figures show Waterford was ranked in sixth place, with 333 acres sold on.

***

LME WARNED BY WATCHDOG OVER TRADE MONITORING BEFORE TWO EXECUTIVES QUIT - The London Metal Exchange was warned by the UK's financial regulator of shortcomings in its surveillance systems for analysing suspicious trades months before the departure of two top executives.

The criticism from the Financial Conduct Authority was one of the factors that led to the departure of the LME's chief operating officer, Stuart Sloan, in December, according to people familiar with the matter. It also added to the pressure on the exchange’s chief executive, Garry Jones, who resigned abruptly last month, they said. The problem occurred in the summer after the LME, which is owned by Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HKEx), was forced to leave its new headquarters in the City of London because of structural problems with the building, says the Financial Times. It moved to its disaster recovery site, a business park in Chelmsford, Essex. While the surveillance system, known as the Suspicious Transaction and Order Reports (STOR) regime, was working correctly, reports were not being properly reviewed by LME staff before they were passed on to the regulator. "The monitoring of that tool was not being done in the right way," according to one of the people. That drew an informal warning by the FCA, the person said, and triggered a wider review by the LME of its market-monitoring activities.