Lloyd's of London insurer Beazley has reported a 3% rise in full-year pretax profit and said it is going to set up an insurance company in Dublin irrespective of when the Brexit application goes in.

The company's chief executive Andrew Horton said the company was expecting to add jobs in Dublin because it will "need more people to manage a live insurance company".

But he added that the company is not expecting to move any jobs from the UK or anywhere else to Ireland.

Beazley also pointed to "significant" growth opportunities in the US and other markets outside London amid a challenging environment for insurers.

"Brexit has been a source of concern and considerable uncertainty to many businesses in the City of London," Beazley's chairman Dennis Holt said.

"For Beazley the concern is less acute, in part because less than 5% of our business is generated within mainland Europe, but also because we had already planned to develop our presence in Dublin to access more business in continental Europe," he said.

Beazley has been working to get European insurance licences for its Irish reinsurance business to allow it to operate throughout the European Union, even if Lloyd's loses access to the bloc.

The underwriter, which provides marine, casualty and property insurance and reinsurance, said its pretax profit rose to $293.2m, for the year ended December 31, from $284m a year earlier.

Gross written premiums rose 6% to $2.19 billion.

The rise in profit was driven by higher investment return and strong underwriting performance, Beazley said.

Analysts had expected pretax profit of $243m, according to company supplied consensus estimate, based on the projections made by brokers.

Beazley also said it would pay a special dividend of 10 pence per share on top of a second interim dividend of 7 pence.