Bank of Ireland is to establish a holding company as part of its strategy to deal with new regulatory requirements put in place to deal with any future financial crisis.

This will likely see the bank hold deposits in a separate operating company.

The holding company would in future issue any new equity or take on debt by selling bonds.

The structure would separate ordinary savers from shareholders and bondholders upon whom losses would be imposed through what is known as a bail in under new EU rules in the event the bank runs into difficulty in future.

In a statement, Bank of Ireland said the change "may adversely impact" the group's reported total capital and tier 1 capital ratios.

It said the impact will depend on the timing of the change, absolute capital levels and capital structure when the change takes place, as well as potential mitigating actions it may take.