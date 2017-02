Ryanair has reported a 17% increase in passenger numbers for January while the airline's load factor was also higher.

Ryanair said it carried 8.77 million passengers last month, up from the figure of 7.50 million the same time last year.

The airline's load factor - how many seats it fills on each flight - rose from 88% to 90% in January.

Shares in the airline were higher in Dublin trade today.