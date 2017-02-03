The number of solicitors practising in Ireland has passed 10,000 for the first time.

Figures from the Law Society of Ireland show there was a 4% increase in the number of people holding practicising certificates in 2016.

A practicising certificate is required by any solicitor in order to provide any legal services in Ireland.

The two largest firms in the state, A&L Goodbody and Arthur Cox, both had 275 practicing solicitors on their books when the Law Society compiled the figures on December 31 last year.

The increase in solicitor numbers here is partly due to Brexit.

The Law Society said 806 lawyers from England and Wales have entered the Roll in Ireland.

In addition, 87 solicitors working for one of the world's largest law firms, Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer have taken out practicing certificates here.

This is despite the fact that the firm has no Irish office and says it has, as yet, no plans to open one.