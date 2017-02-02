The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week, pointing to tightening labour market conditions that should support the economy this year.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits declined 14,000 to a seasonally adjusted 246,000 for the week ended January 28, the Labor Department said today.

Data for the previous week were revised to show 1,000 more applications received than previously reported.

Claims have now been below 300,000, a threshold associated with a healthy labour market, for 100 weeks in a row. That is the longest stretch since 1970, when the labour market was much smaller.

The US labour market is at or close to full employment, and the Federal Reserve said last night it expected labour market conditions would strengthen "somewhat further."

The Fed, which has forecast three interest rate increases this year, kept its benchmark overnight lending rate unchanged in a range of 0.5-0.75% at the end of its latest two-day policy meeting.

The Fed increased borrowing costs in December.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast first-time applications for jobless benefits falling to 250,000 in the latest week. A Labor Department analyst said there were no special factors influencing last week's data and no states had been estimated.

US claims have been choppy since November because of difficulties stripping seasonal fluctuations from the data around holidays. The volatility is expected to get washed out of the data in the coming weeks.

Through this period of volatility, the trend in claims has remained strong.

The four-week moving average of claims, considered a better measure of labour market trends as it irons out week-to-week volatility, rose 2,250 to 248,000 last week.

Last week's claims data have no bearing on January's employment report, due to be released tomorrow, as they fall outside the survey period.

According to a Reuters survey of economists, non-farm payrolls probably increased by 175,000 jobs last month, picking up from the 156,000 jobs added in December.

There is, however, a possibility that employment gains could beat expectations after reports earlier this week showed jumps in private sector hiring and manufacturing jobs in January.

The US unemployment rate is expected to be unchanged at 4.7% in January, near a nine-year low.

Tightening labour market conditions are expected to boost wage growth and support the economy through strong consumer spending and a continued housing market recovery.

Today's claims report also showed the number of people still receiving benefits after an initial week of aid fell 39,000 to 2.06 million in the week ended January 21.