The value of new mortgage loans drawn down by borrowers in 2016 rose by 15.5% to €5.66 billion.

A report published by the Banking and Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI) shows 29,498 mortgages were drawn down last year compared to 27,324 in 2015.

The fourth quarter figures show the volume and value of mortgage lending rose significantly.

During the three month period, a total of 9,115 mortgages to a value of €1.81 billion were drawn down. The value of new lending during the quarter was 26.1% higher than in the same period the previous year.

First time buyers represented 46.5% of the market by volume and 44.6% of the market by value, according to the BPFI.

Despite the growth over recent years mortgage lending is still well below historic norms.

The Association of Expert Mortgage Advisors estimates the optimum, sustainable level of mortgage lending in Ireland is €10 billion per year.