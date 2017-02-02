Vodafone Ireland increased its annual service revenue by 1.4% to €235m in the third quarter.

The telecoms company also saw its customer base across mobile, broadband and fixed-line TV grow slightly, rising 13,000 to 2.298m.

Mobile data among its users jumped by 9% between Q2 and Q3, while year-on-year in Q3 the increase was 41.2%.

Commenting on the results, Vodafone Ireland CEO Anne O’Leary said: “We have had another strong quarter and continue to see positive momentum across our customer base, which reflects both the ongoing strength of our core mobile and broadband business, as well as growth across our converged service offerings.”

Meanwhile overall the firm, which is the world's second biggest mobile phone group, said it would meet the "lower end" of its earnings guidance for the full year as its battles intensifying competition in India and Britain.

The difficult performance in India, where new entrant Jio has shaken up the market, overshadowed continued growth in Europe, with the exception of its home British market.

Vodafone reported a 1.7% rise in overall organic service revenue for its third quarter.

"We anticipate intense competitive pressure in India in the fourth quarter and are taking a series of commercial actions, including the extension of 4G services to 17 leading circles," the company said today.

Vodafone said on Monday it was in talks to merge its Indian subsidiary with local rival Idea Cellular in an all-share deal to create a market leader better able to take on new entrant Reliance Jio Infocomm.

The UK also remained tough for Vodafone, with service revenue declining 3.2%, which it said reflected increased competition in enterprise, an area of strength for the operator.

The company reiterated its target to generate at least €4 billion of free cash flow in the year to end-March, but it said it now expected its core earnings to come in at the lower end of a range of 3-6% growth.

Analysts were expecting third-quarter organic service revenue excluding the Netherlands to grow 1.6%, based on 13 forecasts.

The company's reported service revenue was €12.3 billion in the three months to the end of December, broadly in line with market forecasts according to a company-provided consensus.