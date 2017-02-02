Shell made more money than Exxon Mobil in the second half of 2016, despite the Anglo-Dutch oil major's annual profit hitting its lowest level in more than a decade as it grappled with a deep downturn.

Europe's largest oil and gas company showed stronger signs that it was turning a corner following deep spending cuts, divestments and thousands of job losses last year.

It said its cashflow increased by 69% in the fourth quarter.

With BG Group's operations fully integrated following its $54 billion acquisition a year ago, Shell said its full year production rose by nearly a quarter from a year earlier to 3.668 million barrels of oil equivalent.

"Our strategy is starting to pay off," Shell's chief executive Officer Ben van Beurden said in a statement.

The group's cost of supplies excluding identified items, its preferred way of measuring profit, was $1.8 billion in the fourth quarter, compared to analyst expectations of $2.8 billion.

Shell's full year profits were down 37% year-on-year to $7.185 billion.

But its fourth quarter earnings remained ahead of Exxon, which earlier this week reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.68 billion, down from $2.78 billion.

Shell's 2016 capital spending total of $26.9 billion was lower than expected and it stuck to plans to reduce it further in 2017 to around $25 billion. This is at the lower end of the $25-$30 billion range set to run until 2020.

The company's debt to equity ratio fell to 28%, down from a high of 29.2 percent in the third quarter due to the cost of its BG acquisition.

Its net debt stood at $73.35 billion after Shell completed sales of stakes in refineries in Malaysia and Japan, fields in the Gulf of Mexico and Canadian shale over the quarter.

Shell, which has set itself a has a $30 billion debt reduction target, announced two major divestments worth $4.7 billion earlier this week, including the sale of a large part of its North Sea portfolio to private-equity backed Chrysaor.

Earlier this year, Shell sold a stake in a Saudi petrochemical plant for $820m.

It said its reserve replacement ratio was 208% in 2016, meaning it more than doubled its reserves following the BG buy. That compares with a ratio of -20% in 2015.