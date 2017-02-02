Hibernia REIT has agreed two new deals covering 37,000 square feet of its office space in Dublin city centre.

The property company said it has signed a five year partnership with Iconic Offices in relation to three floors of space in Clanwilliam Court near Grand Canal Dock.

The deal will see 21,000 square foot of office space being made available to individuals and companies to hire on a short-term basis.

Hibernia Reit also said it has pre-let 16,000 square foot of Two Dockland Central, the former Guild House, to marketing and sales company HubSpot.

The office is currently undergoing refurbishment work which is due to be finished by the end of the year.

HubSpot already leases 27,500 square foot of the adjoining One Dockland Central - formerly Commerzbank House.

Hibernia Reit's Chief Operations Officer Frank O'Neill said that the establishment of a partnership with Iconic Offices in Clanwilliam Court is an exciting step for the company.

"Co-working and flexible workspace are becoming increasingly significant elements of the office market and we look forward to working with the Iconic team, whom we know well from SOBO Works, to meet this tenant demand," he added.

He also said that the refurbishment of Two Dockland Central is progressing well and discussions continue with other potential occupiers.