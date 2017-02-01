The Government has allocated an additional €3m for Enterprise Ireland and IDA Ireland to recruit more staff to deal with the Brexit challenge.

39 new EI and nine new IDA staff will be deployed both at home and in overseas offices to grow exports and attract investment into the country.

The move forms part of the Government’s 2017 Action Plan for Jobs, which will also see an increased number of trade missions, designed to drive Ireland’s export diversification.

The Government said “a significant consideration” in drawing up this year’s action plan was “Brexit and the changing global trading environment”.

Taoiseach Enda Kenny and Minister for Jobs, Enterprise & Innovation Mary Mitchell O’Connor launched the jobs action plan today.

Mr Kenny said the plan “sets out the Government's response to the challenges of an uncertain external environment by ensuring that our economy remains sustainable, competitive and resilient”.

The target is to support the creation of 200,000 net additional jobs by 2020.