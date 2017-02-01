Dawn Farms has signed a new agreement with fast food chain Subway that has a potential export value of €850m. The deal will see the Dawn Farms supply the company's more-than 4,000 European stores with cooked meats up to 2024 and follows on from a similar deal agreed in 2010. It is a big deal by any standards, but for Dawn Farms it means the company can maintain the scale of its operations for many years to come.

Larry Murrins, CEO of Dawn Farms, said the deal is very significant for it because it underpins and secures our manufacturing operations and our job sustainability programmes, and job growth over the next number of years. "We were really, really pleased to be renewing our vows with Subway in this way," he stated.

Dawn Farms' relationship with Subway dates back to its first arrival in Europe in 1993 and the company has had an agreement to supply cooked meats to its stores across the continent since 2010. However this did not mean the new deal was a foregone conclusion, indeed the ever-increasing size of the Subway franchise network meant it was a particularly hard fought win. "The competition was strong and hot, and we competed for over a year with companies from the UK, Italy and Germany to be chosen as the supply partner to 2024," said Mr Murrins.

Dawn Farms is the world's biggest supplier of cooked meats outside of North America, and deals like this help to cement its place at the top of the pile. However for most people, the name may not be particularly familiar. That is largely because of it operates as a business-to-business supplier - rather than a consumer-focused firm with brands of its own. "If anybody consumes processed meats or processed food products or added value dishes, I could probably guarantee them that we've produced product that they've consumed at one stage or another," he said. "We serve major multinational and global brands throughout Europe in the food service industry and major manufacturers right across Europe with their cooked meat needs."

Mr Murrins said the Subway deal was particularly good given the current economic backdrop for the agri-food business - of which Brexit is a central part. Many producers and suppliers have already seen prices hit since Britain's vote to leave the European Union, and Mr Murrins said the uncertainty that currently exists is doing the most damage to business.

"I don't think we're seeing direct impact yet, the biggest impact is the sheer uncertainty it's creating out in the marketplace," he said. "That's why this deal is so important because it gives a very strong vote of confidence and pillar of certainty to an Irish agri-foods business. We can do more of that - albeit there's significant complexity ahead that requires all stakeholders to be involved in the solution."

One of the immediate problems Brexit has created for Irish exporters is the drop in the value of sterling, which has made it harder for them to sell their goods into the key British market. However Mr Murrins said there are still opportunities to sell to Britain - given that it is not self-sufficient in terms of its own food needs. The key is keeping a lid on costs in order to remain competitive. "Britain probably imports 40% of its basket on average," he said. "Competing with a weakening sterling and making sure that Irish business costs - and certain other challenges the food and agri-sector have - are addressed over the next while by the Government and the stake-holders; that's going to be crucial."

To that end Mr Murrins says the Irish Government are doing what they can in terms of Brexit - but maintaining clear leadership and clear voice for Ireland will be key as the exit negotiations move down the tracks. "I think the Government is doing everything that any government can do at this juncture in what is going to be a very long and tough process," he said. "I don't think Britain will be out of the EU in two years time, I think we'll be talking four, five or six years in reality and that's going to take us into various transition arrangements. What we need now at Government-level is continued strong leadership and focus around this challenge and appropriate actions as and when we identify the solutions," he stated.

***

MORNING BRIEFS - China's manufacturing sector grew again in January, according to a Purchasing Managers Index published over night. The PMI stood at 51.3 for the month - which is a slightly slower pace of expansion than recorded in December but still well ahead of the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction. A construction boom and record bank lending in the country has helped fuel the sector, which has now been growing for six consecutive months. However some analysts have questioned whether the growth can be maintained as the property market begins to cool and other stimulus measures are reduced by authorities. Overall China is forecasting growth of 6.5% this year - which would be slightly lower than the rate recorded in 2016.

*** Fáilte Ireland is aiming to increase the value of business tourism by around 4% this year to €157m. The tourism body is today briefing people involved in the hosting of meetings, conferences and events in the country and said it has identified 550 leads that could be pursued by businesses. The average business tourist was worth around €1,643 last year, according to Fáilte Ireland, which makes them almost twice as valuable to the economy as those travelling for leisure purposes. Last year business tourism generated around €151m for the sector - which was around 10 million euro more than had been expected.

*** Apple has returned to growth and regained its crown as the world's biggest smartphone seller, according to quarterly results published overnight. The US technology giant said it had revenues of $78.4 billion in the three months to the end of December - a key trading period for the firm that covered the release of its latest iPhone models, as well as a number of other devices. From that the firm made a profit of $18 billion with both figures coming in well ahead of expectations. Apple said it now has $246.1 billion in cash and marketable securities - the vast majority of which is held outside of the US.