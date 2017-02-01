Fáilte Ireland is aiming to increase the value of business tourism by around 4% this year to €157m.

The tourism body is today briefing people involved in the hosting of meetings, conferences and events in the country.

It said it has identified 550 leads that could be pursued by businesses here.

The average business tourist was worth around €1,643 last year, according to Fáilte Ireland, which makes them almost twice as valuable to the economy as those travelling for leisure purposes.

Last year business tourism generated around €151m for the sector, which was around €10m more than had been expected.

Event Ireland is a relatively new initiative in Fáilte Ireland and focuses on large scale international sporting and cultural events.

Last year it supported 16 events, generating more than 100,000 bednights and €17m in revenue for the economy. Many of these events took place outside Dublin.

This year, Fáilte Ireland said it will continue to support Event Ambassadors - key figures in sports and other fields who have the potential to bring events here - and grow the current pipeline of over 60 events to take place between 2017 and 2024.

Overall, the tourism and hospitality industry employs an estimated 220,000 people and generates an estimated €5.7 billion in revenue a year.