BBVA has outstripped forecasts for its fourth quarter profit, although a sharp drop in the peso in its largest market of Mexico and one-off charges for mis-sold Spanish mortgages meant a drop of nearly 30%.

Mexico contributes almost half the profits at Spain's second largest bank and has offset weakness at home in recent years.

But this has been eroded by a 14% fall in the peso over the past year on concerns US President Donald Trump could rip up a free trade deal with his southern neighbour.

At €678m, BBVA's net profit for the quarter was above an average of analysts' estimates calculated by Thomson Reuters of €548m.

The bank suffered a hit of €400m related to provisions on disputed mortgage clauses which have eaten into Spanish banks' profits after Europe's top court overturned a Spanish ruling in December that capped liabilities.

Banks are now liable for more than €4 billion in charges.

BBVA's profit over the whole of 2016 was up 32% to €3.5 billion, in line with analysts' forecasts, after 2015 earnings were hit by a €1.8 billion writedown in Turkey, where it owns a majority stake in lender Garanti.

The bank benefited in the past from its growing businesses abroad, chiefly in Mexico and Turkey, to offset weaker lending in its home market where it is focused on cutting costs.

Profit in Mexico was down almost 6% at €571ms in the fourth quarter from the year before, although BBVA said underlying growth remained strong and profit would have risen 10% without the currency fluctuations.

Overall full year 2016 net interest income - a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs - was €17 billion, up 4% from a year ago, due to lower funding costs.

BBVA confirmed it would move towards a full cash dividend payment from 2017 onwards with a pay-out target of between 35-40% annually.