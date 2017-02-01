GREENCORE TO CONSULT SHAREHOLDERS AFTER REVOLT OVER CHIEF EXECUTIVE'S PAY - Greencore has signalled it will re-engage with investors on the remuneration of chief executive Patrick Coveney, after 40% of those who voted on the matter at a meeting on Tuesday rejected the company's move to double the maximum long-term share bonus he may be entitled to.

While the non-binding motion was carried by a majority of 60% at the convenience foods group’s annual general meeting in Dublin, chairman Gary Kennedy said the extent of the vote against the plan would prompt it to consult again with investors over the next 12 months, says the Irish Times. This will particularly be the case for new shareholders who backed a £439.4 million (€512.1 million) share sale in December to partly fund Greencore’s purchase of US good group Peacock Foods, he said. One of the world’s leading proxy advisory firms, Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS), advised investors ahead of the AGM to vote against the new remuneration plan to double the amount that could be granted to Mr Coveney under a so-called performance share plan, to 200% of salary, for the year to September. ISS told large shareholders it advises on corporate governance issues that the additional potential compensation, which also benefits the chief financial officer, "has not brought on any increased stretch in performance conditions".

***

KNOCK AIRPORT PROFITS SOAR AS PASSENGER NUMBERS HIT RECORD DURING ITS 30TH YEAR - Profits at the company that operates Knock Ireland West Airport increased ninefold in 2015 to €112,206.

Airport operator, Connaught Airport Development enjoyed the sharp rise in profits in spite of revenues at the firm reducing by 12% from €14m in 2014 to €12.3m in 2015. The profit of €112,206 followed a modest profit of €12,441 recorded in 2014, says the Irish Independent. A spokesman for Knock Ireland West Airport said yesterday that the drop in revenues arose from a reduction in fuel prices and fuel sales. He said that margins improved from 56% to 63% on revenues during the period. He said that the 2015 profit included a State Public Policy Remit (PPR-O) operational funding of €598,000 and would have recorded a net loss of €486,000 only for that payment. The spokesman said that 2015 was the first year of the new regional airport's Public Policy Remit (PPR-O) operational funding scheme 2015-2019 which partly reimbursed the airport costs expensed in relation to fire, security and ATC costs. He said that the airport achieved a 7% increase in passenger numbers during 2016 to a record-breaking 734,000 using the facility.

***

EVENTBRITE BUY COULD MEAN MORE CORK JOBS - Global online ticketing firm Eventbrite has cemented its place as one of Europe's largest ticketing providers following the purchase of Dutch company Ticketscript - which could mean expansion at its Cork base in the future.

San Francisco-headquartered Eventbrite, which covers more than 2 million events each year, bought Ticketscript, one of Europe’s largest self-service ticketing providers. It allows event organisers to create an online page for their events, to sell tickets, promote and manage events, and analyse results, writes the Irish Examiner. The purchase means Eventbrite is now Europe's third largest ticketing platform after Ticketmaster and Eventim by the number of tickets processed. The company said the purchase strengthened its position as a leading live music event technology partner, especially in clubs and live show venues. Eventbrite processed 150 million tickets for more than 600,000 event organisers in 180 countries last year.

***

COMPUTER-DRIVEN HEDGE FUNDS JOIN INDUSTRY TOP PERFORMERS FOR FIRST TIME - Computer-based hedge funds have been admitted to a list of the all-time top 20 best performers for the first time in a sign that the dominance of traditional human investing is being radically challenged by technology.

DE Shaw, Citadel and Two Sigma, which all incorporate so-called 'systematic strategies' that trade using computer algorithms, joined the closely followed annual list compiled by LCH Investments, the fund of hedge funds run by the Edmond de Rothschild group. The 20 best-performing hedge fund managers of all time index measures the total dollars made for investors since inception, reports the Financial Times. DE Shaw, which manages $27 billion in assets, entered the list in third spot, while Ken Griffin's Citadel joined at number five. Two Sigma came in 20th place. However, some well known hedge funds have fallen from the list this year. Lansdowne Partners, which joined the list for the first time in 2015 at number 20, fell out after its main fund lost 15% in 2016. Lee Ainslie's Maverick and Jonathan Jacobson's Highfields fund managers also dropped from the list. The biggest loss among the 20 managers last year was by John Paulson.