Electricals and mobile phone retailer Dixons Carphone said today that Ian Livingston would succeed Charles Dunstone as chairman on April 30.

This will allow Mr Dunstone to take the role of executive chairman at TalkTalk.

Mr Livingston has been Dixons Carphone's deputy chairman since 2015. He is a former government minister and CEO of BT.

Dunstone, who founded Carphone Warehouse 27 years ago, will remain a senior adviser to Dixons Carphone.

The company added that Tony De Nunzio would become deputy chairman and chairman of the remuneration committee from April 30, in addition to his current role as senior independent director.